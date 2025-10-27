Selection for AKNU athletics championship on Nov 10, 11

Rajamahendravaram: The Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Inter-Collegiate Athletics Men and Women Championship-cum-University Team selections will be held on November 10 and 11 at the Government Arts College, Rajamahendravaram, announced Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree. She encouraged all athletes from the colleges under the university’s jurisdiction in the combined Godavari districts to participate enthusiastically. The Vice-Chancellor unveiled a brochure for the event at the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C stated that the Athletics Men and Women Championship is the biggest sports event in the Inter-Collegiate cum University Team selections. She instructed the Physical Education faculty of Arts College to ensure its efficient organisation, noting that the event includes a total of 26 sporting competitions. She advised them to work collaboratively for the successful conduct of the competitions. Prof Prasanna Sree informed that the winners will be selected based on the Minimum Qualifying Standards, as per the guidelines of the Association of Indian Universities.

Principal Dr Ramachandra Rao RK expressed his gratitude to VC for entrusting the historic Rajamahendravaram Government Autonomous College with the responsibility of hosting this major sports event. He assured that the athletics competitions would be successfully organised with the cooperation of all college departments and alumni. He extended an invitation to all aspiring athletes within the Nannaya University jurisdiction to participate in the competitions.

The event was attended by Secretary Sports Board Registrar Prof KV Swamy, Assistant Secretary Dr MVSSN Murthy, and Organising Members M Prasad, PVV Lakshmi, T Vijaya Durga, among others.