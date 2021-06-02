Self-confidence helps win battle against corona

Kadapa: Asserting 95 per cent people are dying of fear, rather than Covid-19, Jestadhi Chiranjeevi (30) of Mudindlapalle village, in Duvvuru mandal, narrated how he won the battle against the virus, not with medication, but not losing confidence. "The effect of tablets is only 30 per cent, perticularly on this disease".



A teacher (social studies) in AP Model High School in Kotakandukuru, he was infected on May 6 during the second wave, after contacting persons without wearing masks. Among them was an RMP doctor, whom he had approached, used a thermometre. It was used by other patients.

His symptoms included lack of smell sensation, body pain and fever. He approached the primary health centre at Duvvuru on May 8 and ended up positive. When contacted by The Hans India, Chiranjeevi narrated how he overcame the monster.

Instead of undergoing treatment, either in a hospital or quarantine centre as suggested by ANM Ambika, he preffered home isolation, along with sister J. Naveena, who got busy with daily chores.

"During the 14-day home quarantine, I came to know that five teachers in Duvburu mandal had succumbed to the virus. This news led to my depression and serious panic. But, I never lost confidence. This is the main secret of my recovery."

He opined that most people panic after testing positive and initiate extreme steps. Chiranjeevi recalls that a 32-year-old man of his village had committed suicide by jumping from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences(SVIMS) building in Titupati.

"One need not panic over Covid, as it is a health disorder infecting lungs, like TB, swineflu, HIV, AIDS.. I have overcome the ailment spending Rs 2,000. My treatment included checking blood uxygen saturation levels every four hours, doining breathing exercises with respirometre, walking two km (wee hours & night), consuming eggs and non-veg foods. It yielded good results. My suggestion to patients:do not lose confidence, as getting cured is definitely possible if one adopts constructive measures, especially self- confidence", he said.

Sister Naveena explains that, despite staying in his company for 14 days doing service, she did not get the infection by taking adequate precautionary measures. She describes as "unfortunate" several instances when even blood relatives deserted patients after they turned positive.They ended in either casualties or severe depression.