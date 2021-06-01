Self-confidence is crucial in fighting coronavirus

Ongole: A retired army officer and his wife from Ongolewho fought the unprecedented war against Covidhad successfully defeated it. Degala Narasimha Rao worked in the 'Corps of Signals' in the Indian Army and retired from service in 1986. He is volunteering in issuing tokens at the Military Canteen and believed to be contracted with coronavirus there. He said that he and his wife suffered from the Covid symptoms like fever, sore throat and weakness, for six days and then went to the hospital on suspicion. He said that the doctors advised them to take medicines in home isolation as the treatment and they followed his advice.



Narasimha Rao said that they did what the doctors asked them to do, used a pulse oximeter to record the SPO2 and pulse readings daily, had a bath with hot water, used a steam vaporizer three times a day. He said that they enjoyed nutritious food and fruits as part of the diet and did pranayama as an exercise for the lungs. With all that, they have successfully won against the Coronavirus, he added.

The military officer advised the people to be brave as there is nothing to fear about Coronavirus. He said that Covid is just like flu, but the people suffering from it need to follow the advice of the doctors. He asked the people with symptoms to go for the Covid test early as soon as they observed the symptoms and stay in home isolation or at the Covid care centre as per the advice of the doctors. He advised the Covid, positive people, to check the SPO2 and pulse levels every 6 or 8 hours and approach the doctors if the levels are alarming. He also suggested keeping the contact numbers of oxygen suppliers so that immediate help can be received in an emergency.