  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra Appointed as Secretary to AP CM

Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra Appointed as Secretary to AP CM
x
Highlights

In a significant development, senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra has been appointed as the Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu by the state government.

In a significant development, senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra has been appointed as the Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu by the state government. The order was issued by Neerabh Kumar Prasad, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, directing Ravichandra to take up the responsibilities of his new role with immediate effect.

Ravichandra, who has a wealth of experience in the administrative field, is expected to bring his expertise to the role and work towards the development and progress of the state. His appointment comes at a crucial time for Andhra Pradesh, as it continues to navigate through various challenges and opportunities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X