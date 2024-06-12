Live
Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra Appointed as Secretary to AP CM
Highlights
In a significant development, senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra has been appointed as the Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu by the state government. The order was issued by Neerabh Kumar Prasad, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, directing Ravichandra to take up the responsibilities of his new role with immediate effect.
Ravichandra, who has a wealth of experience in the administrative field, is expected to bring his expertise to the role and work towards the development and progress of the state. His appointment comes at a crucial time for Andhra Pradesh, as it continues to navigate through various challenges and opportunities.
