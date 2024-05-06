  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Senior leader Thota Alekhya officially joins Janasena party

Senior leader Thota Alekhya officially joins Janasena party
x
Highlights

Thota Alekhya, a respected senior leader from Ward 42 Railway New Colony area, has officially joined the Janasena party

Thota Alekhya, a respected senior leader from Ward 42 Railway New Colony area, has officially joined the Janasena party. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, the joint MLA candidate of the Dakshina Constituency Alliance.


In her statement during the event, Alekhya expressed her admiration for Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan and her belief in Vamsi Krishna's leadership. She emphasized that joining Janasena was a decision based on her faith in the party's principles and vision for the future.

The joining ceremony was attended by many local leaders and party members, who welcomed Alekhya into the Janasena family. This move is expected to bolster the party's presence in the Ward 42 Railway New Colony area and strengthen its support base in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X