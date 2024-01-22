Serilingampally Congress in-charge Jagdishwar Goud to visit villages in constituency

V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Congress Party Incharge of Serilingampally, has stated that if the Congress government comes into power, they will ensure that the administration is run as a proof of people's governance. As part of this commitment, they have decided to visit every village in the Serilingampally constituency, identify the issues faced by the people, and take necessary steps to solve them. Additionally, they have promised to provide the welfare schemes introduced by the government to the people in all possible ways.

In a recent event, Paparayudu Nagar, Asbestos Colony, Papi Reddy Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Pragathi Nagar, and Dinbandu Colony Constituency Leaders, along with Gottimukkala Venkateswara Rao and local leaders, toured the area to inquire about the local problems. They have assured the residents that they will work together to find solutions for the issues faced by them.

The event witnessed the participation of various leaders, including Kondal Rao, Gal Reddy, Vamsi, Naveen Reddy, Tirupati Rao, Balaraju, Srinivas Rao, Harnath, Uday Rao, Narsaiya, Tirupati Rao, Mehraj, Sharif, Younis, Rafiq, Srinivas, Ramesh, Mallesh, Vijay, Issac Ahmed, Azgar, Rahim, Zaheer Khan, Zubair, Ramanjaneyu, Azam Khan, Anjaneyu, GV Rao, Srinivas Reddy, Yadagiri, Manikyam, Ellareddy, Omharaiah, Venkatesh, Viresham, Ravi Kumar, Ramesh, Wasim, Sai, Nithin, Kesavulu, Santosh Reddy, Damodar Reddy, Dilip Kumar Goud, Shankar Rao, Raghu Goud, Vishnu, Balraj, Venkatesh, Anjaiah, Mallesh, Trimurtulu, Yadaiah, Muttaiah, Ellaiah Goud, Nagendra, Brahmana, Govardhan Rao, Mandula Siva Kumar, Venkatesh, Poshal Raju, Kumar Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Arun, MD Saeed, Sailu, Narsimha Goud, Venkatesh, Suresh, Sopan Rao, Mariamma, Mallesh, Ramu, Ram Reddy, Krishna, Kishtaiah, Durga Prasad, Ramanjaneyulu, Srinivas, Mahesh, Lakshminarayana, Sagar Goud, Ekanath, Ravi Kiran, Sattiah, Narsimha Chari, Kranti Kumar, Mallikarjun, Chandrasekhar, Desarath, Ganesh, Avula Raju, Chandra Reddy, Mohan Raj, Prabhakar, Shekhar, Kondal Rao, Venkatesh, Lingaraj, Raju, Rakesh, Ravi, Samson, Mahesh, Ramakrishna, Laxman Goud, Mahesh, Parushuram, Ramu, Srikanth, Veera Chari, Ram Chander, Renu Kumar, Women Sulochana, Maunika, Mamata, Lavanya, Devika, Meena, Shravani, Vani, Alivelu, Aruna, Venkata Sushila, Indira, as well as Basti Leaders, committee members, youth, and others.















