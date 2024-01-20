Serilingampally Congress party incharge meets health minister, asks to develop govt. hospitals

Serilingampally Assembly Congress Party in-charge V. Jagadishwar Goud met Telangana State Medical and Health Minister Mr. Damodara Rajanarsimha.

Serilingampally Congress Party Incharge V. Jagadishwar Goud asked the State Ministers to take up the development work of Government Hospitals in order to provide better healthcare to the people of Serilingampally Constituency today at the Telangana State Secretariat.

Jagadishwar Goud hoped that the establishment of a people's government in the state under the leadership of the Congress party has taken a step forward in solving the public problems, and the development and welfare of Serilingampally constituency will be the main goal of the government.