Serve farmers sincerely: Minister to agriculture officials

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy urged the agriculture officials to support the farmers and others in the sector as 65 per cent of the population relies on the sector.

On Sunday, he participated in a blood donation camp in the city organised by the Agriculture Officers' Association and garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Minister said officials should work hard for the welfare of those depending on the agri sector. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was guiding the Ministers to work for the welfare of the farmers and introducing various welfare schemes for them.

Now, he said, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are multipurpose centres for providing seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, farm equipment and other post-production services that support the farmers. He said the role of the agriculture department was crucial in guiding them and supporting them to get the benefits of all schemes implemented by the government.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said Gandhiji sacrificed his life for the nation and the officials should take him as a role model to serve the communities. Rythu Bharosa, input subsidy, e-crop bookings and many others are being implemented for them. The RBK system is playing a significant role in the rural set-up and asked the officials to provide good services to the farmers. The Collector announced that resurvey is being taken up in the district and it would be a relief for those who have been facing land-related issues.

Minister Govardhan Reddy handed over certificates to those who donated blood at the camp. Schoolchildren participated in cultural activities during the programme.

Joint Collector R Kurmanath, Nellore RDO A Malola, senior agriculture officer Sudhakar Raju and others were present.