Service activities mark MP’s birthday celebrations

Eluru: The birthday celebrations of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar were celebrated with great pomp and show on Thursday under the auspices of TDP ranks.

On the occasion, fruits and rotis were distributed to patients, infants and pregnant women undergoing treatment in the inpatient wards of the Eluru Government Hospital. NDA leaders cut a cake and distributed sweets at the camp office of MP Mahesh Kumar in Shantinagar. A free eye camp was organised under the auspices of TDP Professional Wing Eluru Parliament President Arepalli Siva with the courtesy of Vasan Eye Care Hospital.

Ophthalmologists examined those who came to the camp suffering from eye-related diseases and distributed free medicines. Later, Annadanam was organised for the elderly at Premalayam in Madepalli.

NDA leaders Sheikh Karimullah and Nandigam Ravichandra (Nani) organised a food drive for the disabled at the deaf and dumb ashram in Kota Dibba under the leadership of Nandigam Ravichandra (Nani). Leaders Peddiboyina Sivaprasad, Pujari Niranjan, Reddy Nagaraju, Nandigam Seetharama Tilak (Bobby), RNR Nageswara Rao, Katru Balakrishna, Triparna Rajesh, P Sandhya, Aluri Ramesh, Sakhamudi Mahesh, Sheikh Karimullah, Ashok Gajapathiraju, Mathambalu, retired ZP CEO Kumaraswamy, MP office staff and others participated in the programme.