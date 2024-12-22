Service activities of Ambica Sishu Kendra hailed

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge and Administrative Judge (Kurnool and Nandyal) Justice Dr K Manmadha Rao lauded the services extended by Ambica Sishu Kendra to the physically and mentally challenged people.

He visited the Kendra located at Prakash Nagar in Kurnool town on Saturday.

Later, he addressed a Vignana Sadassu. The Judge said there are several laws to cater to the needs of the physi-cally and mentally challenged people. He called upon the people to get instant justice by utilising the laws in a proper manner.

Briefing about the Nyaya Seva Seheme-2005, the mentally challenged people can avail free service under the scheme, he said.

The Judge lauded the services rendered by the manage-ment of Ambica Sishu Kendra for extending invaluable services to the mentally challenged people. He also ad-vised them to continue the services in future without any interruption.

The 7th additional district Judge Bhupal Reddy said that the Ambica Sishu Kendra was extending services to the mentally challenged people without partiality and expect-ing anything in return.

The Judges prior to addressing the meeting, have inspect-ed the bags, book binding work, tailoring, packing, print-ing and other works performed by the mentally challenged people.