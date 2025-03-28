  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sessions court rejects bail to Vamsi

Sessions court rejects bail to Vamsi
x
Highlights

The sessions court delivered a major shock to YSRCP leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi by dismissing his bail petition in the case related to attack on TDP office in Gannavaram in 2021.

Vijayawada: The sessions court delivered a major shock to YSRCP leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi by dismissing his bail petition in the case related to attack on TDP office in Gannavaram in 2021.

Vamsi had filed a petition in the Vijayawada 12th additional district sessions court seeking bail in the case. After reviewing the petition, the court announced its dismissal and issued the corresponding orders.

In the case, Vamsi is listed as accused number 71. Additionally, he is also an accused in the kidnap of Satyavardhan, a computer operator in TDP office who is the complainant in attack on party office case.

In these cases, Vamsi remains a remand prisoner. Despite repeatedly approaching the courts for bail, he continues to face setbacks each time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick