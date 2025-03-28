Sessions court rejects bail to Vamsi

Vijayawada: The sessions court delivered a major shock to YSRCP leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi by dismissing his bail petition in the case related to attack on TDP office in Gannavaram in 2021.

Vamsi had filed a petition in the Vijayawada 12th additional district sessions court seeking bail in the case. After reviewing the petition, the court announced its dismissal and issued the corresponding orders.

In the case, Vamsi is listed as accused number 71. Additionally, he is also an accused in the kidnap of Satyavardhan, a computer operator in TDP office who is the complainant in attack on party office case.

In these cases, Vamsi remains a remand prisoner. Despite repeatedly approaching the courts for bail, he continues to face setbacks each time.