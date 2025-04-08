Set up advisory council for Good Governance: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to set up a special advisory council for extending good governance in the state.

This advisory council should have 10 members from the Gates Foundation, Madras IIT and other prestigious institutions, the Chief Minister said. This advisory council should study and make suggestions on what more can be done to further benefit the people and provide good governance, he added.

Chairing a review meeting on Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the Chief Minister instructed the officials to initiate steps to extend any kind of service to the people through online, digital and WhatsApp Governance.

Chandrababu is very particular that besides creating awareness to utilise the services using Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance through mobile phones, WhatsApp Governance should be expanded much further.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all the services that are provided in digital form should be brought under the WhatsApp Governance purview latest by June 12. Accordingly, the data integration process in RTGS should be completed expeditiously, he said.

The Secretary of IT and RTGS, Katamaneni Bhasker informed the Chief Minister that though there is a possibility of extending 500 services through WhatsApp Governance, now only 254 services have been brought under its purview and that the department is working setting a goal to cover over 1,000 services. Also, the officers informed the Chief Minister that efforts are on to design a masterplan for setting up a drone city at Orvakallu.

The Chief Minister felt that this proposed drone city will be a major attraction for the entire State and said that not only the drone city but there are several tourist attractions in the surroundings of Orvakallu, including the biggest solar power project. Thus, steps should be taken to construct modern hotels near Orvakallu with the cooperation of the Tourism Development Corporation to develop the hospitality sector, the Chief Minister told the officers.