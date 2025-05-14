Set up industries in your hometown: Minister Savitha

Penukonda/Roddham: Minister performs bhoomi pooja for MSME Park on 59.37 acres in Roddham Aim to transform every home into a hub of entrepreneurship, says Minister CM Chandrababu Naidu committed to statewide MSME growth YSRCP regime hindered AP’s industrial progress, alleges Minister Savitha Minister for BC Welfare, EWS Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles, S. Savitha urged aspiring entrepreneurs and youth to establish industries in their hometowns rather than elsewhere, thus contributing to the development of their local communities.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony of a new MSME park being developed on 59.37 acres in Roddham, Anantapur district, the minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is working to make every household in Andhra Pradesh a center of entrepreneurship.

The MSME Park in Roddham is part of the government’s broader plan to establish such parks across all assembly constituencies. In the first phase, 50 MSME parks and flatted factory complexes will be developed across the state. Initial Phase to Cover 20 Acres

In the first phase of the Roddham MSME Park, 20 acres will be allocated for small-scale industries, with plots being distributed at 7 cents each to 115 enterprises. Infrastructure works such as roads, drainage, and street lighting are being developed at a cost of Rs 7 cr. The minister invited local youth and entrepreneurs to utilize this golden opportunity to set up industries.

Highlighting the vision of CM Chandrababu Naidu, the minister emphasized his commitment to transforming Rayalaseema into a “Land of Opportunities.” She said that alongside industrial development, the government is also prioritizing irrigation projects.

The MSME parks will not only bring revenue to the state but also create employment for local youth. International investments like Kia Motors have already transformed the industrial landscape of Anantapur district.