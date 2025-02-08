Settipalli land issues to be resolved soon

Tirupati: The long-pending land issues in Settipalli are set to be resolved soon, thanks to the intervention of the Chief Minister.

All necessary measures are being taken to address the matter, and the pending cases will be cleared within the next two to three weeks, said District Collector Dr S Venkateswar.

He further assured that layout planning and plotting will be completed, and the necessary proceedings will be handed over to beneficiaries in a timely manner.

On Friday morning, a key meeting was held to review the pending land issues in Settipalli village under the Tirupati constituency. The meeting, chaired by the District Collector, was attended by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, TUDA Vice-Chairperson N Mourya, Tirupati RDO Rammohan and other officials concerned.

During the meeting, the Collector instructed the Tirupati RDO to ensure that all pending layout proceedings are issued by February 11 without any errors. He emphasised the importance of avoiding any discrepancies in the process.

Additionally, TUDA has been directed to develop a comprehensive plan within three weeks for paper plotting, road development and the provision of basic infrastructure.

The officials were also informed that the layout plan would be officially documented and the plots will be allocated to the beneficiaries transparently. The Collector urged the people not to believe in any misinformation regarding the matter. The meeting was also attended by TUDA CPO Devi Kumari, TUDA SDC (Land Acquisition) Srujana and other key officials.