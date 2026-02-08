BJP leader goes door-to-door

Kothagudem: Senior BJP leader and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday undertook a door-to-door election campaign in Kothagudem Municipal Corporation.

Dr Reddy covered Ward No. 58 and Ward No 59 where he canvassed support for BJP candidates Devulapally Vidyasagar and R Rajashekar, respectively.

During the outreach programme, Dr Reddy interacted with local residents, listened to their grievances, and highlighted the BJP’s focus on transparent governance, urban infrastructure development, and welfare-oriented policies.

Addressing voters, he said BJP candidates were committed to resolving local civic issues, improving basic amenities, and ensuring accountable administration at the municipal level.

He appealed to the electorate to support BJP candidates to strengthen grassroots governance and promote inclusive development in Kothagudem.