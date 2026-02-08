  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

CSR-funded dining hall inaugurated at KSR ZP Girls’ High School

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 9:30 AM IST
CSR-funded dining hall inaugurated at KSR ZP Girls’ High School
X

Vijayawada: Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan stated that the State’s education system is being transformed into a model one in the country. He said that Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, and Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, is making determined efforts to elevate government education institutions to national standards.

MLA Gadde Rammohan inaugurated the dining hall constructed at a cost of Rs.10 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by Ujjivani Small Finance Bank at the Komma Seetharamaiah Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School located at Patamata Lanks in the 9th Division of the East Assembly constituency on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rammohan commended Ujjivani Small Finance Bank for allocating Rs 10 lakh towards the construction of the dining hall for girl students.

Tags

Andhra Pradesh education reformsNara Lokesh initiativesGovernment schools upgradeCSR support in educationVijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai sidewalks, calls them ‘death traps’

This is not the first time the actress has spoken out about civic issues in the city. Earlier, she had drawn attention to what she described as never-ending and unsafe road construction work in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai sidewalks, calls them ‘death traps’

National News

More
Share it
X