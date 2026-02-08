CSR-funded dining hall inaugurated at KSR ZP Girls’ High School

Vijayawada: Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan stated that the State’s education system is being transformed into a model one in the country. He said that Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, and Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, is making determined efforts to elevate government education institutions to national standards.

MLA Gadde Rammohan inaugurated the dining hall constructed at a cost of Rs.10 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by Ujjivani Small Finance Bank at the Komma Seetharamaiah Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School located at Patamata Lanks in the 9th Division of the East Assembly constituency on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rammohan commended Ujjivani Small Finance Bank for allocating Rs 10 lakh towards the construction of the dining hall for girl students.