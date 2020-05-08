Seven Covid-19 positive cases reported in Kurnool

Kurnool: As many as 26 Covid-19 positive patients were discharged from Kurnool district on Thursday giving a relief to the people. With the 26 discharges the total number of discharged persons rise to 194 in the district.

District Collector G Veera Pandiyan expressing happiness said that though there was a rapid increase in positive cases, the number of discharges were also increasing gradually. The fresh 26 discharges indicates speedy recovery, he said.

He further said since a fortnight the number of positive cases were reporting in double digits. But on Thursday only 7 positive cases were reported. Presently 540 positive cases have been reported, but there is no need to panic. Of the total figure 334 are active and 12 deaths, said the Collector.

The discharged thanked the doctors and district officials for providing good hospitality. According to Covid-19 protocol each person was given Rs. 2,000, added G Veera Pandiyan.