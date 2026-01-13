Seven-day Brahmotsavams commences at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams, observed with traditional Panchahnika Deeksha on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti, commenced on Monday at the sacred Srisaila Kshetram. The annual festival, held for universal welfare, will conclude on January 18. As part of the celebrations, special rituals and elaborate worship are being performed every day to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, the Jyotirlinga manifestation of Lord Shiva, and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi, the embodiment of divine Shakti, along with Navagraha worship, Kalasha archana, homas, japas, and parayanas.

The inaugural ceremonies began at 9:15 am in the temple premises, strictly following Agama Shastra traditions. Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao and his spouse, members of the Board of Trustees, chief priests, Sthanacharyas, archakas, Vedic scholars, and temple officials ceremoniously entered the Yagasala. This was followed by Veda Swasti chanting by Vedic scholars, seeking peace, prosperity, timely rains, agricultural abundance, good health, and protection from natural calamities and accidents for all humanity.

Subsequently, Shiva Sankalpa was performed with prayers for global well-being, after which Ganapati Puja was conducted to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities. This was followed by special worship to Chandishwara Swamy, regarded as the divine custodian of Shiva temples and festivals. Later, Kankana Puja and Kankana Dharana were performed, marking the formal commencement of the Brahmotsavams, followed by Ritvigvaranam, wherein priests were formally invited and entrusted with Vedic responsibilities. The rituals continued with Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Vastu Puja, Vastu Homa, Mandaparadhana, Panchavarana Archana, and Pradhana Kalasha Sthapana.

In the evening, Ankurarpana has been performed, symbolising prosperity and growth, followed by the highly significant Dhwajarohana. As part of this ritual, the Nandi flag bearing auspicious symbols have been ceremoniously hoisted atop the temple flagstaff, accompanied by Bheri Puja and traditional musical invocations, formally inviting all deities to partake in the Brahmotsavams.

According to Agama scriptures, all celestial beings are believed to remain in the sacred kshetra throughout the festival. On January 13, special pujas, Chandishwara worship, mandapa rituals, japa-anushthanas, Rudra Homa, evening havans, and the Bhṛngi Vahana procession of the presiding deities will be conducted.