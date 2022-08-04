Seven Judges take oath as the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court

As many as seven judges appointed as judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court took oath on Thursday. AV Ravindra Babu, Dr. Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Sagar, Bandaru Shyam Sundar, Ootukuru Srinivas, Boppana Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Chakraborty, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkataramana were administered the oath by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Vijayawada Tummalapalli Kalakshetra.



In fact, the Governor delegates his powers to the Chief Justice of the High Court in the matter of administering the oath. It is customary for the Chief Justice (CJ) to administer oath to the new judges.

As CJ Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra is unable to come due to the demise of his mother, the governor administered oath to the new judges.