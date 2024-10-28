Several cyclone shelters in dilapidated state in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Cyclone shelters in the district are in a neglected state across the coastal belt.

Total 11 mandals and 104 village panchayats are located near to the coast of the Bay of Bengal in the district in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Sompeta, Mandasa, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki, Gara, Srikakulam, Etcherla and Ranastalam mandals.

During cyclone period, rescue and rehabilitation of people is essential to save the lives of the residents of the coastal villages.

Total 145 cyclone shelters were constructed in different villages in all 11 coastal mandals in the district. Out of these shelters, about 40 shelters are not suitable to rehabilitate the residents of coastal villages as the walls are damaged, doors and windows completely affected.

More than 60 buildings of cyclone shelters are in a dilapidated state and rehabilitating people to these places may cause more danger to lives of the cyclone-affected people.

As a result, officials are depending on the government schools, Anganwadi centres, community halls and buildings to rescue people of the seacoast villages in an emergency situation.

Successive State governments have been neglecting maintenance of these cyclone shelter buildings and officials are also adopting a callous approach in this regard.

Cyclones are posing a severe threat every year during October and November and to provide shelter to the residents of the seacoast villages becomes a challenging task to the officials.