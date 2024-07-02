  • Menu
Several IAS officials transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Several IAS officials transferred in Andhra Pradesh
In a major administrative reshuffle, a significant number of IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh have been transferred by the state government.

In a major administrative reshuffle, a significant number of IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh have been transferred by the state government. The order was issued by the Chief Secretary Nirab Kumar Prasad on Tuesday.

Among the new appointments, Swapnil Dinakar has been appointed as the new Collector of Srikakulam, Shyam Prasad in Parvathipuram Manyam, K. Vijaya in Anakapalli, Ravirala Maheshkumar in Ambedkar Konaseema, Lotheti Sivashankar in Kadapa, Arun Babu in Palnadu, O. Anand in Nellore, D. Venkateshwar in Tirupati, Chamakurri Sridhar Sathyasai in Annamayya, Chetan in Nandyala, B. Rajakumari, and Harendra Prasad in Visakha.

The transfer orders have brought about a significant change in the administration of various districts in Andhra Pradesh. The new collectors will be tasked with overseeing the development and welfare activities in their respective regions.

X