Several injured in after a lorry and RTC bus collided at Mummidivaram in Konaseema

A fatal road accident took place on the Mummadivaram national highway in the Konaseema district after a Lorry and RTC bus collided at Pallipalem leaving several people injured. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.



It is learned that along with the passengers in the RTC bus, some students are going to school.

On the other hand, locals are trying to pull out the driver trapped in the cabin of the lorry in the accident.