Several leaders from YCP join TDP in Gannavaram Constituency

In a major setback for the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) in Gannavaram, key leaders have recently defected to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Among those who left the ruling party are Chinnala Lakshminarayana (Chinna) and well-known lawyer Somasekhar, along with several others.

The mass exodus from the YCP to the TDP comes as the general elections draw closer. Many leaders and members of the ruling party have expressed discontent with the lack of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing the government of leaving the state in debt while focusing only on welfare programs.

The defection of Chinnala Lakshminarayana, Somasekhar, Chautupalli Vinod, Pusadapu Ramakrishna, Kancharla Prakash, and others has sparked a ripple effect in the Gannavaram Constituency. In a public event held at a Kalyana mandapam, TDP MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao welcomed the new members into the party, symbolically draping them with a party scarf.

The defection of these leaders and the hundreds of followers who joined them in switching allegiance from the YCP to the TDP is seen as a significant blow to the ruling party in Gannavaram. With the general elections on the horizon, the political landscape in the constituency is rapidly changing as leaders make strategic moves to secure their positions in the upcoming polls.