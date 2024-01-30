Several TDP activists joins YSRCP in Kadiri

In a shocking development for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), several women activists from Kadiri town have left the party and joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The migration from TDP to YSRCP in Kadiri Constituency has been ongoing, with TDP workers also joining YSRCP in the presence of the new coordinator of Kadiri Constituency, Maqbul Ahmed.

Maqbul Ahmed garu decorated the party scarves and extended an invitation to them to join YSRCP. This continues the trend of TDP losing support in Kadiri Constituency.