- Rs 1500cr sanctioned for infrastructure development in Gurugram
- L&T clocks 15% increase in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,947cr
- Leprosy Day 2024: History, significance, early signs, symptoms and diagnosis
- Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi honours Padma Awardees
- Mauni Amavasya: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals
- All education-related cases in Calcutta HC shifted from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench
- Two brothers, considered big fish in drugs trade, held in Punjab
- No relief from bad air quality, AQI at 'severe' levels at several stations in Delhi
- 'Mechanic' that are useful to society: Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy
- After Maratha quotas, Jarange-Patil eyes reservation for Muslims, Dhangars
Several TDP activists joins YSRCP in Kadiri
In a shocking development for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), several women activists from Kadiri town have left the party and joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The migration from TDP to YSRCP in Kadiri Constituency has been ongoing, with TDP workers also joining YSRCP in the presence of the new coordinator of Kadiri Constituency, Maqbul Ahmed.
Maqbul Ahmed garu decorated the party scarves and extended an invitation to them to join YSRCP. This continues the trend of TDP losing support in Kadiri Constituency.
