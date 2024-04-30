Live
Just In
Several TDP Members Switch Allegiance to YSRCP in Macharla Constituency
In a major political development, Gajula Chennaiah, a prominent leader from the 24th Ward of Macharla town in Macharla Constituency, announced his decision to leave the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and join the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Chennaiah was joined by 50 families from the area who also made the switch to YSRCP.
The formal announcement was made in the presence of key YSRCP leaders, including Narasa Raopet MP candidate Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Chairman of Palnadu District Development Council, and Macharla Constituency YSRCP candidate Kommareddy Chalamareddy Garu.
The move comes as a blow to the TDP in the region, with Chennaiah citing his belief in the policies and leadership of the YSRCP as the reason for his decision to switch parties. Chennaiah also emphasized his commitment to working towards the progress and development of the region under the leadership of the YSRCP.
Members of the YSRCP expressed their gratitude for the support and welcomed the new members into the party. The defection of Chennaiah and the 50 families is seen as a significant development in the lead-up to the upcoming elections, with the YSRCP strengthening its base in Macharla Constituency.