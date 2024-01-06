Several youth joins in Congress in Kadapa district

Under the leadership of City Congress Party President Y Vishnu Preetham Reddy, Youth Congress State Vice President Sushil Kumar, a huge number of workers from 42nd and 26th Divisions in Kadapa enthusiastically joined the Congress Party.

On this occasion, Vishnu Pritam Reddy handed over the in-charge appointment letter to S. Mohammed Sadiq as the in-charge of 42nd Division. P Gopi was handed over the letter of appointment by the City President.

Speaking on this occasion, Vishnu addressed the workers to work with the aim of bringing the Congress party to power in the upcoming elections. PCC Delegate Pottipati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Right to Information Act State Presidents Kotapati Lakshmaiah, Right to Information Act District President Mamilla Narasimhu, Labour Department State Presidents Temali Pullaiah, Shiva, City Woman President Lavanya, Lokeshwari, Sulochana, Venkatasumma Santhoshamma Sheikh Minhas, Rahim , Wasim, Shravan Rafi Khaza Junaid Ravi Sushant, Bhasha, Zabi large scale activists participated.