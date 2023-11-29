Several YSRCP leaders join TDP during Lokesh padayatra

Amalapuram: Several YSRCP leaders, including some mandal parishad presidents (MPPs), joined the TDP in the presence of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Tuesday.

At the Peluru campsite, MPP from Yeleswaram Gollapalli Narasimha Murthy and Rowthulapudi MPP Gantimalla Rajya Lakshmi, MPTC from Bhadravaram Koppula Babji, sarpanch of Turpu Lakshmipuram Veera Reddy, along with several others joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.

The TDP national general secretary asked them to see to it that the party emerge victorious in the coming elections.

All those who joined the TDP expressed confidence that the party will certainly come to power in the next elections. Former MLA Jyothula Nehru and local TDP leaders were present.

Later, during his Yuva Galam padayatra, the aqua farmers from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district met Lokesh at the Kshatriya Kalyana Mandapam and submitted a memorandum in which they complained that they are not getting MSP for the aqua products. Lokesh promised them to come to the rescue of the aqua farmers once the TDP is back in power. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy totally destroyed the aqua farming in the state by withdrawing several subsidies that were available to them during the TDP rule.

As the padayatra entered Amalapuram, the locals gave a rousing reception to Lokesh while the local women complained to him about the skyrocketing prices of essentials and the highest power charges in the state due to which their lives are turning horrible.

At the Clock-Tower centre, handloom workers said in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh that the 30 per cent rebate on sale of handloom clothes that was available during the TDP regime is withdrawn now.

At Mummidivaram Gate, representatives of differently-abled union met Lokesh and made an appeal to him to increase the monthly pension for the physically challenged from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for which Lokesh agreed. They also wanted the Physically Challenged Act-2016 be implemented and houses for them. Lokesh regretted that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is ignoring the differently-abled persons.

Setti Balija representatives, in a memorandum to Lokesh said that the welfare corporation set up during the TDP rule for their community is now not functioning as the current government stopped allocation of funds for it.