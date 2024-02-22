Live
- Need to deepen economic engagement with India: Albanian Foreign Minister
- Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Renounces VIP Movement Privileges To Prioritize Common Citizens
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha Plans Decisive Action Amidst Farmer Protests: Latest Updates
- BJP Releases Documentary Exposing Alleged Atrocities In Sandeshkhali Amidst TMC Government Criticism
- PM Modi Affirms Commitment To Farmers' Welfare Amidst Historic Increase In Sugarcane Prices
- I&B Minister Anurag Thakur launches 4 portals to modernise media landscape
- New Rape Case Filed Against TMC Leader In Sandeshkhali Amidst Ongoing Controversy
- IPL 2024 Season Opener: Chennai Super Kings to Host Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Vodafone Idea board to consider fund raising proposal on Feb 27
- J&K Administrative Council approves Startup Policy 2024-27
Just In
Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Dharmavaram
In a significant blow to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Dharmavaram Constituency, key leaders and members have defected to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In a significant blow to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Dharmavaram Constituency, key leaders and members have defected to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Former municipal chairman, along with several key leaders from the 14th ward, joined TDP under the leadership of Paritala Sriram at the TDP office. The induction ceremony saw the new members being welcomed with scarves by Sriram.
Among those who joined TDP were Kuruba Sangam State Secretary Bandi Venkatesh and several other prominent leaders including Nagesh, Yashwant, Balakrishna, Hari, Subbu, Subrahmanyam, Abhi, Suri, Chalapati, Ramu, Narayana Swamy, Santhosh, Rajesh, Ashok, and a total of 25 families. They cited their dissatisfaction with the dominant trends in YSRCP as the reason for their switch. They expressed confidence in the development of Dharmavaram constituency under Sriram's leadership and pledged to work towards TDP's victory in the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, Sriram criticized YSRCP's performance in Dharmavaram constituency, especially highlighting the downfall of Kethi Reddy. He stated that more defections are expected in the constituency in the coming days, with people unhappy with Reddy's policies. Sriram described Reddy as incapable of treating even his own party leaders fairly and emphasized that TDP's doors are always open for those looking to join. He assured that all new members would be given suitable positions within the party.