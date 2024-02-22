Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Dharmavaram

In a significant blow to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Dharmavaram Constituency, key leaders and members have defected to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Former municipal chairman, along with several key leaders from the 14th ward, joined TDP under the leadership of Paritala Sriram at the TDP office. The induction ceremony saw the new members being welcomed with scarves by Sriram.

Among those who joined TDP were Kuruba Sangam State Secretary Bandi Venkatesh and several other prominent leaders including Nagesh, Yashwant, Balakrishna, Hari, Subbu, Subrahmanyam, Abhi, Suri, Chalapati, Ramu, Narayana Swamy, Santhosh, Rajesh, Ashok, and a total of 25 families. They cited their dissatisfaction with the dominant trends in YSRCP as the reason for their switch. They expressed confidence in the development of Dharmavaram constituency under Sriram's leadership and pledged to work towards TDP's victory in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Sriram criticized YSRCP's performance in Dharmavaram constituency, especially highlighting the downfall of Kethi Reddy. He stated that more defections are expected in the constituency in the coming days, with people unhappy with Reddy's policies. Sriram described Reddy as incapable of treating even his own party leaders fairly and emphasized that TDP's doors are always open for those looking to join. He assured that all new members would be given suitable positions within the party.