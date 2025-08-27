Severe drainage crisis hits Puttaparthi hard

Puttaparthi: The spiritual town of Puttaparthi is currently grappling with a severe drainage crisis, leaving residents and devotees in deep distress.

Overflowing sewage water, particularly in front of the North Gopuram area near the renowned Prasanthi Nilayam, is creating unhygienic and unpleasant conditions on the main roads. Devotees arriving from across the country and abroad are finding it increasingly difficult to navigate the town due to stagnant and overflowing drainage. The foul smell and unsanitary streets are causing embarrassment and inconvenience, particularly to foreign visitors, tarnishing the image of this revered spiritual destination. Despite repeated appeals by the public, municipal authorities have reportedly shown little concern.

The lack of timely drainage cleaning and control measures has worsened the situation, triggering frustration among the town’s residents and devotees.

Local citizens are alarmed at the deteriorating civic conditions, stating that Puttaparthi is not just a spiritual center but also a globally known tourist destination.

Such negligence, they warn, could damage the town’s reputation and sacred identity.

Residents are demanding immediate and permanent solutions from the municipal administration.

Experts suggest establishing a modern underground drainage system and upgrading sewage treatment facilities to address the issue sustainably. People urge authorities to uphold the sanctity and dignity of Puttaparthi by ensuring cleanliness and basic amenities, warning that continued negligence may erode the faith and respect of devotees worldwide.