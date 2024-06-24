  • Menu
Shan Mohan Appointed As Kakinada Collector

Shan Mohan Appointed As Kakinada Collector
Kakinada: Sagili Shan Mohan has been appointed as Kakinada District Collector. He is currently working as Chittoor collector. J Nivas was appointed as...

Kakinada: Sagili Shan Mohan has been appointed as Kakinada District Collector. He is currently working as Chittoor collector. J Nivas was appointed as collector on March 29 before the general elections as Kritika Shukla who worked as collector of Kakinada district went on maternity leave. However, after three months, Nivas was transferred and Shan Mohan was appointed to this post.

Shan Mohan is a 2013 batch IAS officer. At the age of 22, he was selected for the IAS on his first attempt. Earlier, he worked as Additional Commissioner of CRDA, Prakasam District Collector, and Director of Grama and Ward Secretariats.

