Shanthi Seva Society distributes pen and pads to hostel students

In a recent event organized by the Shanti Seva Society, retired Principal Eluri Prabhudas and Kamakshi Paint Contractor Narakatla Kulayappa distributed pen pads free of cost to boys and girls residing in hostels on Madras Road and Prakash Nagar. The students, who were preparing for their class 10th exams, were encouraged to approach their exams with confidence and a clear plan for their future.
During the event, the speakers emphasized the importance of education and knowledge, stating that it is a valuable asset that cannot be stolen. They advised the students to have a specific plan for their future goals in order to succeed in their academic pursuits. It was highlighted that exams are a reflection of the hard work and dedication put into studying throughout the year, and should not be feared or taken too seriously.
Founder President of Shanti Seva Society, Madagalam Prasad, and State Secretary of Rayalaseema Women's Association, Taslim, along with other members of the organization, were present at the event. The program aimed to create awareness about the upcoming exams and provide support to the students in their academic endeavors.