Shanti Homam restores sanctity of Tirumala laddu

Tirupati: IN order to restore the confidence of Hindu devotees across the globe following the reports of adulteration of Tirumala laddu prasadam, the TTD on Monday performed sacred Shanti Homam, a purificatory ritual and announced that the sanctity of the temple and the quality of the laddu have been restored. The sentiments of the devotees have been affected following the lab reports, including that of the FSSAI, confirming adulteration of ghee used in the famous Tirumala laddus during the previous YSRCP regime.

After performing the Homam on Monday, TTD EO J Syamala Rao said it was performed to ward off doshas and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadam and other naivedyams.

He said the devotees can now be 100% confident that the purity of laddu has been restored.

The Shanti Homam was performed at the Yagashala inside Srivari temple in Tirumala. The ritual was conducted in accordance with the Vaikhanasa Agama, aimed at ensuring the well-being of Srivari devotees. The EO said, “As part of the Shanti Homam, Vastu Suddhi and Kumbhajala Samprokshana were performed by the Ritwiks.

Elaborating on the series of rituals, chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu and Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu said the ceremonies began at 6am which included Sankalpam, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Vastu Homam, Kumbha Pratista and Panchagavya Aradhana. The final act, Purnahuti was followed by Kumbha Prokshana and the offering of Visesha Naivedyam. “The ritual purifies the offerings, ensuring they are free from any doshas.

Many devotees later in the evening performed the rituals from their homes by lighting a lamp and reciting Kshama Mantras like ‘Om Namo Narayanaya’, ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’ and ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ during the Deeparadhana at 6pm.