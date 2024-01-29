Sharjah team to study natural farming in Anantapur

Vijayawada: A three-member international team from Sharjah comprising one of the members of the royal family of one of the States of United Arab Emirates will be visiting the natural farming undertaken in the perennial drought-affected Anantapur district from Monday, according to a communiqué from the State-owned Ryot Sadhikara Sanstha (RySS).

The team includes, in addition to royal family member Shaik Majid, Sri Lankan Sarvodaya leader and founder president of Future Economy Forum Walter Link and another member from Dubai. They will be on a two-day tour.

The team will go to Maroor in Raptadu mandal and Govindavada in Bommanahal mandal on Monday where they will visit the Any Time Model (ATM) and A Grade models prepared by Andhra Pradesh Community-based Natural Farming (APCNF) project.

On the second day, they go to Chola Samudram village of Kuderu mandal where they visit various natural farming fields and discuss on the farming with the village farmers associations and farmer scientists.

World Bank senior representatives Nalin Sekhar, Ashok Vaish and Deshdeep Sahadev would also join the team, the statement said.

RySS executive vice-chairman T Vijay Kumar, executive director Samuel Anand and Anantapur APCNF district project manager Lakshma Naik would accompany the team.