New Delhi: 400 a joke, 300 impossible, 200 challenge for BJP says Shashi Tharoor
Minorities' welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer
Rajamahendravaram: Police seize Rs 2.4 cr from private bus
Audimulapu urges people to make Jagan CM again
New Delhi: 'Senders' intention was to create mass panic'
Tim Cook Teases Apple's Generative AI Plans, New Announcements Coming Soon
Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases
Leopard moving around Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad captured
BJP candidate Jindal files papers from Kurukshetra
Lucknow: Hope Lord Ram, Lord Shiv give Cong sense says Yogi Adityanath
Sharmila alleges privatisation of RTPP
Yerraguntla (YSR dist): APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy expressed concerns about the potential privatisation of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP), at a meeting with the workers here on Thursday.
She stated, ‘RTPP is being privatised, with plans to tie it to Adani and Ambanis. If the BJP returns to power at the Centre, RTPP will face destruction, regardless of who holds power in the State. The plight of the 2,000 contract employees at RTPP, promised permanent positions five years ago, remains dire.”
Regarding Kadapa Steel Plant, Sharmila lamented its stalled progress, blaming both past and present governments. She criticized the lack of development in the State and accused both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy of
political squabbles over development. For Jagan, politics of murder is more important than the State’s development, she added.