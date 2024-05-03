Sharmila alleges privatisation of RTPP

Yerraguntla (YSR dist): APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy expressed concerns about the potential privatisation of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP), at a meeting with the workers here on Thursday.

She stated, ‘RTPP is being privatised, with plans to tie it to Adani and Ambanis. If the BJP returns to power at the Centre, RTPP will face destruction, regardless of who holds power in the State. The plight of the 2,000 contract employees at RTPP, promised permanent positions five years ago, remains dire.”

Regarding Kadapa Steel Plant, Sharmila lamented its stalled progress, blaming both past and present governments. She criticized the lack of development in the State and accused both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy of

political squabbles over development. For Jagan, politics of murder is more important than the State’s development, she added.