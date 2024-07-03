Sharmila invites Revanth Reddy for YSR birth anniversary fete

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to organise the 75th birth anniversary of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at CK Convention Centre in Vijayawada on July 8.

APCC leaders have invited the Congress national leaders, Telangana and Karnataka leaders for the event. AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad and invited them for the birth anniversary fete of YSR.

Sharmila in a press release urged the supporters and fans of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy to participate in the birth anniversary programme in large numbers and pay homage.

She said it is a good opportunity for her to organise the birth anniversary celebrations in Vijayawada. She said that she had also invited leaders of other political parties who have close connections with Rajasekhar Reddy.

Sharmila said APCC has invited AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other national leaders. She further said Karnataka Congress leaders were also invited for the event.