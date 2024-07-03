  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sharmila invites Revanth Reddy for YSR birth anniversary fete

APCC chief Y S Sharmila calls on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday to invite him for the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on July 8
x

APCC chief Y S Sharmila calls on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday to invite him for the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on July 8

Highlights

PCC chief says state party has also invited Kharge, Sonia, Rahul and Karnataka, Telangana Congress leaders for the programme

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to organise the 75th birth anniversary of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at CK Convention Centre in Vijayawada on July 8.

APCC leaders have invited the Congress national leaders, Telangana and Karnataka leaders for the event. AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad and invited them for the birth anniversary fete of YSR.

Sharmila in a press release urged the supporters and fans of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy to participate in the birth anniversary programme in large numbers and pay homage.

She said it is a good opportunity for her to organise the birth anniversary celebrations in Vijayawada. She said that she had also invited leaders of other political parties who have close connections with Rajasekhar Reddy.

Sharmila said APCC has invited AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other national leaders. She further said Karnataka Congress leaders were also invited for the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X