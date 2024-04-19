Sharmila to begin Nyaya Yatra today in Kurnool district

APCC President YS Sharmila is all set to kick off her Nyaya Yatra in Kurnool district starting from Friday. The schedule for her padayatra was revealed by Kurnool District Congress Committee President K. Baburao.

Sharmila on Friday will have a meeting with Congress ranks in Alur at 10 am. Following that, she will address a public meeting in Adoni at 4 pm and participate in a public meeting at Emmiganoor at 6 pm. After these engagements, Sharmila will then head to Kadapa.

On the 20th of this month, Sharmila will file nomination as a Congress MP candidate in Kadapa. A public meeting will be organized at Kotla Circle in Kodumuru at 6 pm on the same day. She will then leave for Kurnool, where the yatra will start at 10 am in the city.

During the Kurnool leg of the yatra, Sharmila will visit several areas including Bellary Chowrasta, New Bus Stand, Sri Ram Talkies, YSR Circle, Gausia Hospital, Kondareddy Buruj, Old Bus Stand, King Market, Clock Hospital, Chowk, One Town Police Station, Jammichettu, Joharapuram, Venkayalizard, before entering Nandyala district through Gargeyapuram.

The Nyaya Yatra is aimed at connecting with the people and understanding their issues and concerns. Sharmila's visit is expected to energize the Congress ranks in Kurnool district and pave the way for a strong campaign leading up to the upcoming elections.