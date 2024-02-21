Sharmila to host a meet with other parties on Feb 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila to host a meeting with the INDIA alliance parties at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on February 23. She will discuss various political issues with the alliance parties in the meeting. Congress is hosting the meeting after the Left parties, the CPI and CPM, jointly organised a seminar at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Congress intensified the political activity after Sharmila took charge as the chief of APCC. Congress leader and CWC special invitee Gidugu Rudra Raju participating in the seminar conducted by Left parties on Tuesday stated that the party will work with likeminded political parties to defeat the BJP and other parties like TDP, YSRCP and Jana Sena.

Congress also gave a call for Chalo Secretariat on February 22 highlighting the problems like unemployment problem and filling of lesser number of government teachers’ posts in the state.