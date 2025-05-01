Sheikh Hasan Basha is new chief of AP Haj Committee

Vijayawada: Sheikh Hasan Basha, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee, announced plans to construct a splendid Haj House in the State. The first meeting of the AP Haj Committee and the election of the chairman took place on Wednesday at the Haj Committee meeting hall here.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected Chairman Sheikh Hasan Basha assured that, under the committee’s guidance, they would provide exemplary services to Haj pilgrims with a spirit of service, noting that the State previously lacked a Haj Committee and a Haj House. He expressed gratitude to the Almighty, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for giving him this opportunity. Committee members congratulated Sheikh Hasan Basha for being unanimously elected as chairman, stating their commitment to making the committee a model Haj Committee in the country and ensuring facilities for Haj pilgrims.

The election of the Haj Committee Chairman was conducted under the supervision of Returning Officer and Deputy Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department L Sudhakar Rao. Out of 13 members, 10 attended the meeting. Pathan Khadar Ali Khan proposed Sheikh Hasan Basha as a candidate for chairman, and Mirza Abid Hussain Baig was the other choice. The remaining members expressed their approval, and Election Officer L Sudhakar Rao announced that Sheikh Hasan Basha was unanimously elected as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee. Subsequently, the members felicitated Chairman Sheikh Hasan Basha with garlands and extended their best wishes. The event was attended by Executive Officer SMD Ghouse Peer, members of the Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee and others.