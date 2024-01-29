  • Menu
SHGs used for political meetings: Purandeswari

SHGs used for political meetings: Purandeswari
Highlights

Alleges that the present YSRCP government is threatening the self-help groups to attend the political party meetings

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that the regional political parties are using the women self-groups for political meetings in the state. She said previously, the TDP government has used the self-help groups for the political programmes and the present YSRCP government is also doing the same. She further alleged that the present YSRCP government is threatening the self-help groups to attend the political party meetings.

She addressed the Mahila Morcha activists at a programme organized at Poornanandampet here on Sunday. She said the Odisha government had not sanctioned grants to the self-help groups but it claimed that it had sanctioned the funds.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying for the empowerment of the self-help groups and the regional political parties are using the women self-help groups for political meetings.

She spoke to the Mahila Morcha activists at Sakthi Vandan programme. South India in-charge of Sakthi Vandan programme Sasikala, AP Mahila Morcha president Nirmala Kishore, BJP state secretary B Srinivasa Varma and others participated.

