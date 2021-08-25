Shift towards digital mode of teaching, learning system: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Tirupati: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan underlined the importance of shifting entirely to digital mode through online teaching – learning system in the wake of Covid pandemic.

As Chancellor of the University, he delivered the 18th convocation address of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) virtually from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chancellor recalled that there was an unprecedented rise in e-learning amid the global wave of Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. Following this, the educational institutions in India too had to transform to an online platform from the traditional set up of face-to-face learning in a classroom setting.

He felt that to keep pace with various challenges like globalisation, poor enrolment of women in higher education among other things, a special environment is to be created to make the students and academicians to realise the pace of change and learn to progress. Appreciating the vision and core values of SPMVV, the Chancellor wished that the future agenda of the varsity is to emerge as an Institution of Eminence for women education in the country.

Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh attended the convocation as guest of honour in person. He stressed that educational, economical and political empowerment of women is the only way for the progress of the nation. Educating girl children should be the prime concern of any State. Even after 75 years of independence, 74 per cent of men are literate while the percentage of literate women stands at 65 only. The negative parental attitude, shortage of female teachers, inadequate school facilities, gender gaps and bias in university education have become challenges which need to be addressed.

On this occasion, the university awarded honorary doctorate to noted Telugu poet and writer P Lalitha Kumari popularly known as Volga. In her oration, she recalled the contributions of several leaders like Savithribai Phule, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu, Unnava Lakshmi Narayana, Durgabai Deshmukh and others who promoted women's education. She lauded former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao for setting up of SPMVV to provide more higher education opportunities for women.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna in her report mentioned that the university's ecosystem of research could attract the enrolment of 15 international students for their PhD and nine NRI scholars were awarded research degrees. Research projects with a total outlay of over Rs 1055.31 lakh have been acquired from funding agencies such as UGC, DST, DBT, ICSSR etc., The university faculty have filed 15 patents during the last three years.

During the convocation, 135 scholars received their PhD degrees while all other degrees, medals and book prizes were issued online which will be presented to them later.

Rector Prof D Sarada, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, Executive Council members and others were present on the occasion.