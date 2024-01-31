Shilpa Charity chairman Nagini urges people to once again give mandate to their family

The Chairman of Shilpa charity Nagini Ravisinga Reddy, requested the people to remember the good work done for the people and bless Shilpa's family once again. She participated in the loan waiver program for the 4th installment of self-help groups in the 36th ward of YSR Asara on Tuesday. Nagini Ravisingareddy asked the people to remember the welfare activities carried out by the government and the development undertaken by the YSRCP government in Sandyala town. During the program, loan waiver checks were handed over to self-help groups in the ward, and Ksharabhisheka was performed for CM's portrait.

Nagini Ravisingareddy stated that the state government has undertaken various welfare programs with a special focus on education, medical, and agricultural sectors. They emphasized the importance of educating women for the betterment of families and society and stated that women are given top priority in government schemes. Development programs have been ongoing since Shilparavichandrakishor Reddy became an MLA in Nandyala town.

Nagini Ravisingareddy requested the people to remember those who have helped and bless them with their support. They mentioned that the service programs initiated by Odina in the past are still being carried out and urged the people to vote for a good government. The program was attended by MEPMA officer Bhaskar Reddy and ward YCP leaders.