Shirdi Sai Jr College students come out with flying colours

Rajamahendravaram: The students of Shirdi Sai Junior College who have been taking coaching at Lakshya IIT Academy here have come out with flying colours in the JEE Mains examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency recently, according to Tambabattula Sridhar, chairman of Shirdi Sai educational institutions.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that their student KVD Sriharsha secured 109th place at national level with 99.99 percentile.

Likewise, G Rahul Gupta (204 rank with 99.83%), Ch Kartik (287 rank with 99.81%), P Praneet Reddy (289 rank with 99.81%), K Siddhi Vinayaka (523 rank with 99.68%), G Harsha Venkata Surya Teja (730 rank with 99.56%) secured national ranks. Sridhar said that 8 more students secured within 5,000 ranks.

T Srividya, director of Shirdi Sai educational institutions, said that out of 74 students who appeared for the examination 13 students secured more than 99 percent marks. In essence, 57 students would surely secured seats in NITs and IIITs.

T Paleswara Rao, founder of Shirdi Sai educational institutions, congratulated the students and their parents and teachers for their achievements.

Lakshya Academy Dean Chandrasekhar, principal Nardhana, vice-principal M Janardhan also complimented the students.