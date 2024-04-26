Live
Shirisha Leads Extensive Election Campaign in Ibrahimpatnam to Support Vasanta Krishna Prasad's Success
On Thursday evening, local party leaders joined forces with women organizers to continue the election campaign in Ibrahimpatnam, with the aim of supporting Telugu Desam Party candidate Vasanta Krishna Prasad and strengthening the NDA alliance. Alongside MLA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad and YMP candidate Keshineni Shivnath, the group conducted a campaign on bicycle symbol, urging voters to cast their votes for the TDP.
During the campaign, Babu, a prominent leader, greeted everyone warmly and discussed the party's Super Six schemes. The event saw a turnout of local party leaders, women leaders of Telugu Desam, Janasena, BJP party leaders, as well as fans and activists, all coming together to show their support for the candidates.
Overall, Satimani Shirisha's leadership in organizing this extensive campaign highlights the dedication and enthusiasm of the party in working towards a successful election outcome for Vasanta Krishna Prasad.