Shock to TDP in Visakhapatnam as the key leader shifts his loyalty to YSRCP

Former MLA and TDP leader Rahman resigns to party and Visakhapatnam city chief executive posts. Rahman is likely to join the YCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan on the 28th of this month. He made this decision after TDP refused the decision of making Visakhapatnam the capital. In fact, Rahman has been deeply displeased with the leadership of the Telugu Desam Party.

After the election, he was trying to join the YSRCP. The recent resignation of the TDP has become the talk of the town. Rahman was replaced by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh, who was the party's Visakhapatnam city president till the election.

Rahman has pressured Chandrababu to give him or his wife the seat of the Southern Visakhapatnam seat in the last election. However, Babu gave the seat to Ganesh. Rahman was dissatisfied with the TDP chief, as he did not get a seat. Rahman's wife recently met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his recent visit to Visakhapatnam.