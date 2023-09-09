Show restraint, Naidu tells cadres, people

NANDYAL: Speaking to the media before he is shifted from the RK function hall, Naidu said that he has not committed any mistake and asked the police to show prima facie on his role in any case.

Police did not show any evidence and simply maintained that they will put everything in the remand report. He added that he has been fighting for the past four and half years for people's same and continue the same spirit. He appealed to the people and party cadres to show restraint. He made it clear that he has not committed any mistakes and truth prevails. Police came to his camp site and frightened everyone and arrested him. Naidu is being shifted to the CID office.





VIDEO | TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu speaks to media after being arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with a corruption case. pic.twitter.com/iTQFAtCu1b — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2023



