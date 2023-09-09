Live
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
- Early-onset cancer causes a mystery
- Full-scale assault on India’s institutions: Rahul
Just In
Show restraint, Naidu tells cadres, people
Highlights
NANDYAL: Speaking to the media before he is shifted from the RK function hall, Naidu said that he has not committed any mistake and asked the police to show prima facie on his role in any case.
Police did not show any evidence and simply maintained that they will put everything in the remand report. He added that he has been fighting for the past four and half years for people's same and continue the same spirit. He appealed to the people and party cadres to show restraint. He made it clear that he has not committed any mistakes and truth prevails. Police came to his camp site and frightened everyone and arrested him. Naidu is being shifted to the CID office.
