Shun panic, social stigma to combat Covid

Kadapa: People normally don't maintain social distancing but if tested positive they don't even look at you. That situation should change. Covid-19 is contagious but that does not mean that the affected should be left alone.

Definitely, anyone who is tested positive should be in home quarantine and should not mingle with others but that doesnot mean that the tsted person would be treated like an untouchable said, Gajula Jayaramulu (36) of Mudindlapalle village. His advise is if tested positive do not go to RMP seep proper medical intervention. He says, "Do not commit the mistake I committed."

He said that during 14 days treatment under home quarantine, he used to walk for 3km during wee hours and evening.

Interestingly his family members especially his wife Lakshmi Devi and his father G.Ramachandraiah who were staying in the same house took necessary precautions but did not push him out. His wife used to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner while maintaining social distancing.

His brother G Ramsekhar used to take him to the hospital on motor cycle every four days for one time and fortunately none of them tested positive. There should be no apprehensions or fears associated with Corona virus.

My suggestion to the patients is to maintain just some distance separate plate and glass. The family members should encourage the patient and give him moral courage. Don't let negative thoughts enter the mind of the patient and boost his courage.