SI tested Coronavirus positive in Krishna district

The Coronavirus is gripping its fear in Krishna district. On Friday (Apil 24th), 14 new positive cases were reported, and this includes one police SI under Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits.

Immediately, he and others who were close to him were rushed to the isolation facility. According to the sources, two SI's along with two constables were staying in one house, and among them, one SI was suffering from a severe cough, and with this, his samples were sent for testing two days ago.

The sample test resulted in Coronavirus positive, and it's reported that he came to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. With this, nearly 60 police personals who worked along with SI were shifted to quarantine.

On the other side, a SI working at Disha police station took a woman to the hospital in his vehicle, later she died, and her tests resulted in Corona positive. With this, SI and other 30 who were on duty in the last two days were advised for home quarantine. In this context, the total number of Corona positive cases in Krishna district reached to 102 cases.