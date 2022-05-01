SI thrashes youth for complaining against YSRCP leader

Sri Satya Sai: In a shocking video, a Sub-Inspector of police was seen thrashing a youth who came to file a complaint against a YSRCP leader. This video has now gone viral on social media facing flak from netizens and opposition political leaders. According to the sources, the youth identified as Venu reached the police station at Chilamatturu in Sri Satya Sai district to register a complaint against a YSCRP leader Damodar Reddy alleged that the leader had taken bribe from him to sanction pension for his differently-abled mother who resides in Sanjeevarayunipalli. The victim Venu informed the police to file case as the leader cheated him after receiving money and denied to sanction pension.

However, the SI identified as Rangadu Yadav seen thrashing Venu even before he completed his statement. SI Venu using foul language seen thrashing Venu and warning him not to bring such complaints to the police station. Now the video has gone viral and the netizens are demanding a strict action or suspension of SI.