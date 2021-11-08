Sidda Raghavarao hails CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over decision on Arya Vysya assets

Ongole: Former minister Sidda Raghavarao thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and other Ministers for passing a historical resolution in the interest of the Arya Vysya community.

Sidda Raghavarao along with his son, director of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, Sidda Sudheer met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

He thanked the Chief Minister for taking the decision, for which the Arya Vysya community is waiting for a long time. He informed that the elders from the community have donated assets for the development of the Arya Vysyas throughout the State, but they went into the administration of the government along with the Vasavi Matha temples.

He said that, during his tenure as the Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy passed orders to allow Arya Vysyas to manage Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari temples. He thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the community for taking the revolutionary decision, to allow them to manage the other assets including the choultries, function halls, shopping complexes and others for the development of the community.

Later, the YSR Congress Party leaders praised the Chief Minister for the welfare programmes of the government. They apprised him that eligible people from all sections of society are receiving the benefits and thanked him for the initiatives.