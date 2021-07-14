Siddharth Kaushal assumes charge as Krishna district SP

Machilipatnam: Maintenance of law and order and safety of women are the top priorities of Siddharth Kaushal who assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police of Krishna district here on Tuesday.

As part of the transfers of IPS officers in the State, Kaushal was transferred from Prakasam district to Krishna. Before taking charge, he took the guard of honour from the police personnel at the Parade grounds.

Later, briefing media, he said he was very happy to be transferred to Krishna district. He said maintenance of law and order, women protection, welfare of the police Department staff and making Krishna district free from crime are some of the priorities for him.

He said justice will be done to the weaker sections, grievances of the individuals will be addressed and special care will be taken to check the peddling of ganja, liquor from other States, sand smuggling etc.

Additional Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, Special Enforcement Bureau Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Armed Reserve Satyanarayana, DSPs, circle inspectors and other staff met the new SP and greeted him. The SP thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP D Gautam Sawang for the transfer to Krishna district.